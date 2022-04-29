UBS Group Raises Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €33.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €31.50 ($33.87) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

