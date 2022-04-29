UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.83.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,140 shares of company stock worth $3,288,271 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.