Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Announces GBX 35.90 Dividend

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,718.68 ($47.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,507.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,754.32. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.64) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 in the last ninety days.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.