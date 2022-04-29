Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.36.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

