Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.25 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

