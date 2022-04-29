UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

