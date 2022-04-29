Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $116.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

