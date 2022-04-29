Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. Vicor has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

