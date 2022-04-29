Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $37.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 375,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 106.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

