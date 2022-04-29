VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VVPR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 86.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VivoPower International by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

