Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

VOD opened at GBX 124.58 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.03. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

