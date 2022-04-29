Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

VOD opened at GBX 124.58 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.03. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

