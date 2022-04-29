W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.75 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

