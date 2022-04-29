Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $315.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $320.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.12 on Monday. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.36.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

