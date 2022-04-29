Wedbush Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $34.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

SNAP stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

