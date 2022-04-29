Wedbush Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $85.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.75.

NYSE:W opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $127,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

