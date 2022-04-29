Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $74.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $74.52 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Autoliv by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Autoliv by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

