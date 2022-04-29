Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

