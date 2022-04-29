William Blair Initiates Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.41.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

