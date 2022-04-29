William J. Quinn Buys 6,600 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Stock

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after buying an additional 1,138,500 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 83.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 743,105 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,257,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

