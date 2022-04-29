Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.87%.
In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.