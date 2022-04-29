Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

