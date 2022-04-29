WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Critical Contrast

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Magic Software Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.46 -$23.17 million N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.79 $29.33 million $0.51 34.31

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises 5.27% 17.02% 9.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

