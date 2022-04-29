Worldcore Market Cap Reaches $50,883.82 (WRC)

Worldcore (WRC) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Worldcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $50,883.82 and $2.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Worldcore Coin Profile

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 coins and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 coins. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Worldcore Coin Trading

