WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,969 shares of company stock worth $1,113,352. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

