YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Purchases £14,997.80 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,115.22).

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,334.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 110.62. YouGov plc has a 1 year low of GBX 980 ($12.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

