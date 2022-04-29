Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $278.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, while revenues beat the same by 1.9%. The company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of low-single digit for the second quarter of 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits for the second quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes are likely to be concerning. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of DHR opened at $257.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

