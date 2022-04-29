Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.91) to GBX 1,665 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,475 ($18.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,304.67.

PUK opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

