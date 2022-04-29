Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.50 ($32.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.16) to €41.50 ($44.62) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

