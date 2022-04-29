Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESCA. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 18.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 33.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

