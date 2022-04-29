Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

