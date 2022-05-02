$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. 11,399,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,367,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

