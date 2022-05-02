$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Certara posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CERT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,352 shares of company stock worth $6,175,266 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

