$0.23 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.17. 718,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,963. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.87. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.