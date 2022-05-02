$0.72 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club also posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

