$0.87 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,209. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

