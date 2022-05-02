0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.43 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $6.43 million and $224,671.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

