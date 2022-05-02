$111.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $127.80 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 365,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,313. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

