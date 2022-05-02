3,480 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

