403 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $478.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.64, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

