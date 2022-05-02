63,755 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $62,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $146.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

