720,955 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 720,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 25.57% of HireRight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $12,935,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,235,000.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $17.29 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

