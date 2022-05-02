790 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $131,601,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. The company has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

