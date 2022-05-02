803 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $206.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.67 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.