9,317 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

NYSE CL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. 6,919,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.