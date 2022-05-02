Aeon (AEON) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Aeon (AEON) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00544292 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.