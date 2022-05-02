Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Affimed posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

