Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181,423 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Allegion worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

