Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Ameresco also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. 501,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.