American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $174.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.73.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,529 shares of company stock worth $84,276,353. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

