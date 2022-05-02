AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ABC opened at $151.29 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.