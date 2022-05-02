Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.96. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.51 on Monday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 187.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,779,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.